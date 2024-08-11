Teachers Return to Prince William County Schools on August 12, 2024

Teachers will return to Prince William County Public Schools (PWCS) on Monday, August 12, 2024. The second-largest school division in Virginia is gearing up for the return of its 92,000 students on August 19, 2024.

Superintendent Dr. LaTanya McDade shared her excitement for the upcoming school year in a recent message to the community.

“Welcome back to a new and exciting PWCS school year! I hope you and your family enjoyed the summer and are eager to get back into the classroom,” said Dr. McDade. She highlighted the success of a recent community event, organized in collaboration with the Prince William County Community Foundation, which drew over 6,000 students, families, and community members to celebrate the start of the school year. “I was so energized to see our community come together, and I invite you to watch all the fun we could capture.”

As students and families prepare for the new school year, McDade emphasized the importance of accessing essential back-to-school information available on the PWCS Back to School webpage. Parents and guardians are reminded to complete the annual Back to School Packet in ParentVUE, where they can review emergency cards, update contact information, and complete necessary policy reviews and acknowledgments. Completion of this packet is required to access class schedules and bus stop information.

Class schedules for elementary school students will be available on August 11, while secondary school schedules, including those for K-8 and traditional schools, will be accessible on August 14 in both ParentVUE and StudentVUE.

Virginia law mandates all students must be adequately immunized by August 15 to begin school on August 19. Parents can view their child’s immunization compliance status in ParentVUE.

PWCS is also implementing changes to its transportation system this year, consolidating bus stops to ensure timely arrival at schools. Transportation details will be available in ParentVUE and StudentVUE on August 12. Families are encouraged to check their child’s bus stop information, as some stops may have changed from last year. The median distance from home to bus stop has increased from 0.10 mile to 0.23 mile.

As we told you last week, the school division will also require students to put away their cell phones while in the classrooms.

As the school year approaches, Dr. McDade welcomes new and returning teachers, who will begin preparing their classrooms and curriculums on August 12 in anticipation of the first day of school on August 19.

“We are committed to ensuring a safe, successful, and enriching school year for all our students,” said Dr. McDade. “Let’s make this year one of growth, learning, and community togetherness.”

*This story has been corrected.