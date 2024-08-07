Classroom Cell Phone Ban to Take Effect in Prince William County Schools

Prince William County Public Schools (PWCS) will implement new guidelines restricting the use of cell phones and wireless communication devices in classrooms for the 2024-25 school year. The guidelines aim to create an environment conducive to focused learning, minimize distractions, and promote face-to-face social interactions among students.

Under the new guidelines, all wireless communication devices, including earbuds, must be silenced and stored away during the school day for students in middle, traditional, and K-8 schools. Dual-purpose watches may be worn, but wireless and cellular features must be turned off. High school students must be silent and store their devices during instructional periods. However, they may use their devices during lunchtimes and passing periods, with usage prohibited in restrooms and locker rooms.

The pilot program will be implemented in 33 schools and aims to support academic success by removing distractions caused by cell phones. Students and families will receive the guidelines via email and text message at the beginning of the school year, and acknowledgment of the guidelines will be required.

Exceptions to the guidelines may be granted for students with medical conditions or those with Individualized Education Programs (IEPs) or 504 plans. Privacy and respect are emphasized, with a strict prohibition on taking photos or videos of others without permission. Disciplinary actions will be enforced for violations of these guidelines, including confiscation of devices and progressive consequences for repeated offenses.

Students may use their cell phones on school buses, provided they do not distract the driver or violate other rules. Parents are encouraged to direct urgent messages to the school office rather than contacting students during school hours. Students can use phones in the main office to contact parents or guardians in emergencies.

The PWCS pilot program aligns with Governor Glenn Youngkin’s Executive Order 33, which promotes cell phone-free education to enhance student health and safety. PWCS will review feedback and guidance from the Virginia Department of Education before finalizing the cell phone use guidelines.

The pilot program includes Pennington Traditional, Porter Traditional, and The Nokesville School. Additional elementary schools may be added depending on the governor’s forthcoming policy.

The school division states that students are responsible for adhering to the guidelines and securing their devices. Classes will not be interrupted to search for lost devices.

The changes come after Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed an executive order requiring public schools to ban cell phones inside classrooms by 2025.

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Participating schools:

Middle, Traditional & K-8 Schools Benton

Benton Beville

Bull Run

Fred Lynn

Gainesville

Graham Park

Hampton

Lake Ridge

Marsteller

The Nokesville School

Parkside

Pennington Traditional

Porter Traditional

Potomac

Potomac Shores

Reagan

Rippon

Saunders

Unity Braxton

Woodbridge

High Schools