Prince William Library Foundation Joyce Eagles dies

The Prince William Library Foundation mourns the loss of founding member and Board Secretary Joyce Eagles, who was instrumental in the organization’s activities and achievements since its inception in 1997.

From her obituary:

Joyce Eagles, 81, of Woodbridge, passed away on this July 24th, 2024.

Joyce was born in Springfield, Massachusetts, to Tirzah and Antranig Juskalian on April 12, 1943. She went to school in Belchertown, Massachusetts. She married Douglas Eagles on June 26, 1967 in Belchertown; they had 57 great years of marriage together. She graduated from the University of Massachusetts with a BA in Zoology. Joyce worked at the Belchertown State School helping mentally handicapped children for six years before moving on to other pursuits and to Iowa as Doug completed his PhD and post-doc work. There, their first son, Scott, was born in 1973.

Joyce and Doug moved to Manassas, Va. in 1974 and grew their family to another son, Ross, in 1978. Their family moved and ultimately settled in Woodbridge, Va. where they have lived for over forty years with travel to and from the area. Most of Joyce’s work has been as a volunteer, showing her passions for education, nature, history, conservation, and preservation.

Joyce Eagles served her community since 1990 on the Prince William Water Board of Directors. She was the first female board member and the longest serving board member with over 34 years of service. During that time, Joyce served as Chair for six years, Vice-Chair for eight years, and Secretary Treasurer for nine years. She was the Chair of the Audit Committee and participated in numerous community outreach events each year- including the ”Water Art Invitationals”. She provided valuable oversight and guidance- always caring about the customer, the community, and the employees she served.

Joyce supported Prince William Cooperative Extension’s and PW Housing Fairs’ community outreach- from teaching first home buyers financial planning to dressing as Glinda, the good witch, for “There’s no place like a home.” Joyce was a founding member of the Prince William Library Foundation in 1997 and served consecutively on the executive board of directors. Joyce loved our public library system and the many essential programs the Foundation was able to fund for our community..

Her advocacy was paramount from chairing the committee to analyze the expansion of development of the Manassas Battlefield to preserving the acres of the wetlands of the now Occoquan Bay Wildlife Refuge, Joyce has been recognized as a supporter of the environment.

With several other community members, Joyce organized meetings to establish the Greater Manassas branch of the American Association of University Women in 1975 as one of its charter members. A life member of AAUW, she joined the Woodbridge branch in 1982 and actively supported STEM endeavors for science fair judging and career roles for girls at regional conferences. For AAUW of Virginia, she served as Parliamentarian for the state board.

Joyce is preceded in death by her parents Tirzah and Antranig Juskalian, her spouse’s parents Clyde and Helen Eagles, and her son, Scott Eagles.

She is survived by her husband Douglas, her son Ross, brothers Richard (Susan) and Andrew (Carolyn); nephews John, Russ (Clara) and Brett (Tara); nieces Kelly, Andrea and Tirzah; and great nieces Marlene, Vincent and Catalina – among the many immediate and extended family members.

Memorials may be given in her name to Virginia Hospital Center – https://vhchealthfoundation.org/; Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center – https://sentara.tfaforms.net/4709133 ; and The American Heart Association – https://www.heart.org/?form=FUNELYZXFBW The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the doctors and nurses of the Virginia Hospital Center in Arlington’s Intensive Care Unit and the emergency room doctors and nurses of Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center in Woodbridge.

Flowers may be sent to Mountcastle Turch Life Celebration Funeral Home, 4143 Dale Blvd, Dale City, VA 22193 in time with her August 9th Ceremony, from 2-4pm. Sympathy cards may be mailed directly to the family home.