Prince William County Schools Hosts Back-to-School Event

Courtesy of Prince William County Schools Courtesy of Prince William County Schools Courtesy of Prince William County Schools Courtesy of Prince William County Schools

Prince William County Schools hosted a back-to-school event on Saturday, Aug. 3 with thousands of attendees.

Families, staff, students and volunteers gathered at Unity Reed High School to kick-off the start of the school year in the annual event. Thousands of attendees enjoyed various food vendors, music, games and activities during the event, including a hockey experience, fire preparedness, moon bounces and jump rope stations.

People had the opportunity to meet various school staff members and Superintendent LaTanya D. McDade, Ed.D., along with gather information and resources from county departments such as the Sherriff’s Office, Prince William Water, Sentara and AWS in Communities.

Also at the event was a backpack station where volunteers distributed more than 3,000 backpacks filled with school supplies to elementary, middle and high school students.