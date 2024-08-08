Prince William County Fair Returns Tomorrow

The Prince William County Fair is returning tomorrow (Friday, Aug. 9) for the 75th year.

It’s being held at the Fairgrounds Expo & Event Center and 10624 Dumfries Road in Manassas. Starting at 6 p.m. tomorrow and not stopping until Aug. 17, the fair will have dozens of activities, rides and attractions each day it’s open.

Each day of the fair will have many of the same events except at the largest stage and the show barn. New acts and different performances will be hosted at each location every day at various times. Here’s a list of those special acts, broken down by day:

Friday, Aug. 9

Grand Stand: Tractor Pull, 6 p.m.

Tractor Pull, 6 p.m. Show Barn: Miss and Teen Miss Pageant, 6 p.m.; Leroy Burks, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 10

Grand Stand: Demolition Derby, 7 p.m.

Demolition Derby, 7 p.m. Show Barn: Pre-Teen Pageant, 2:30 p.m.; Little Miss Pageant, 3:30 p.m.; Tiny Miss Pageant, 4:30 p.m.; Soho Down, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 11

Grand Stand: Rodeo, 6 p.m.

Rodeo, 6 p.m. Show Barn: Baby Ms./Mr. Pageant, 2:30 p.m.; Wee Baby Ms./Mr. Pageant, 3:30 p.m.; Teeny Baby Ms./Mr. Pageant, 4:30 p.m.; DK Wolf, 7 and 9 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 12

Grand Stand: Taylor Swift Tribute Act, 7 p.m.

Taylor Swift Tribute Act, 7 p.m. Show Barn: Lantz Exotics Kangaroo Facts, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 13

Grand Stand: Bull Run Cloggers, 7 p.m.

Bull Run Cloggers, 7 p.m. Show Barn: Reptile Education Show

Wednesday, Aug. 14

Grand Stand: Strong Man Wrestling, 7 p.m.

Strong Man Wrestling, 7 p.m. Show Barn: DJ Karaoke, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 15

Grand Stand: Monster Trucks, 7 p.m.

Monster Trucks, 7 p.m. Show Barn: Trey Schneider, 7 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 16

Grand Stand: Monster Trucks, 7 p.m.

Monster Trucks, 7 p.m. Show Barn: Animal Education Show, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 17

Grand Stand: Demolition Derby, 7 p.m.

Demolition Derby, 7 p.m. Show Barn: Lionel Ward and the New World Band, 7 and 9 p.m.

But, many things will remain the same. There will be an exotic petting zoo, a local craft and vendor area, a showcase of farming antiques, wine tastings, camel and pony rides, monster truck rides and food vendors. These will be scattered throughout the Fairgrounds.

There will also be a goat show on Saturday, Aug. 10 and Saturday, Aug. 17 at 4 p.m., a sheep show at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 15 and a dairy cattle show at 5 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 16.

Admission costs are somewhat standard across the entirety of the fair. Adult tickets cost $25 and child and senior tickets cost $15. Senior citizens will have free entry on Monday, Aug. 12 only. Ticket prices drop on Tuesday, Aug. 13 from 2 to 5 p.m. and on Wednesday, Aug. 14 to $15 for everyone.

On weekends, the fair opens at 2 p.m. and on weekdays at 5 p.m.