Fredericksburg Prepares for Tropical Storm Debby

Press release:

Tropical Storm Debby is currently tracking north from the Carolinas into Virginia. The storm system is likely to bring heavy rain into the Fredericksburg area off and on, beginning mid-morning Thursday and continuing through mid-day Friday. There is also a moderate chance of thunderstorms or wind gusts, which could lead to downed trees or power lines. Current forecasts are calling for 3-5 inches of rain, with the highest impact on Thursday evening. Be prepared for potential flash flooding on Friday.

Here are some updates from the City of Fredericksburg, along with some tips and helpful information as the storm approaches:

City Staff from all departments have been preparing for Tropical Storm Debby and our Public Safety and Public Works teams are ready to respond.

FXBGO! Transit operations are planning to run on schedule.

Storm preparations are underway in the City’s parks:

Old Mill Park restrooms are now closed in anticipation of Tropical Storm Debby. Portable toilets have been removed from Old Mill Park and City Dock.

Alum Springs Park is being closely monitored and will be closed if needed.

Park staff is monitoring water levels and other parks could be closed due to high water levels or adverse conditions.

City Government offices are open and will remain open as regularly scheduled.

Heavy rain to the west of Fredericksburg may lead to flood conditions for the Rappahannock River, even after the storm passes. Continue to monitor www.FredericksburgAlert.com or the City’s website at www.fredericksburgva.gov for the latest river conditions.

Please avoid travel when the storm arrives. Check your emergency kits and supplies now. Have a plan for your pets. Watch for flash flooding.

Stay informed! Before Tropical Storms Debby arrives in Fredericksburg, make sure you know who to follow and that you are signed up to receive local alerts & warnings. Subscribe to the City of Fredericksburg’s emergency alerts for traffic, park closures, and weather at FredericksburgAlert.com. Follow @FXBGgov on Facebook and Instagram for ongoing updates.

Please tune in to the National Weather Service at www.Weather.gov for current weather updates.

If your power goes out there are three ways you can report it to Dominion Energy: Use the Dominion Energy App, Online at www.dominionenergy.com, Call to report 866-366-4357.