Ralph Metts, Former Stafford Supervisor, Dies

Stafford County mourns the passing of Ralph Metts, a former member of the County Board of Supervisors who was instrumental in building the first water treatment plant and expanding the public school system during his tenure.

Press release:

Stafford County mourns the passing of Ralph Metts, a former member of the County Board of Supervisors. Metts served on the Board from 1964 to 1967 and again from 1976 to 1977. His fellow Board members elected him vice chairman in 1965, 1966, and 1967.

“On behalf of the Board and the citizens of Stafford County, I extend our deepest condolences to the family of Ralph Metts,” said Chairman of the Board Meg Bohmke. “By all accounts, Mr. Metts was dedicated to public service and propelling Stafford County forward. We appreciate his service to Stafford County.”

Metts was most proud of his work on the Board in building the first water treatment plant and expanding the public school system. He was on the Board during a pivotal time in Stafford – the beginning of growth with the opening of Interstate 95 in the area in 1964.

Information on arrangements for his burial is available online.