Prince William

Events Around Prince William County in August

By Caitlyn Meisner
Ringmaster Jimmy Earhart shows off the talents of his animals during the Sea Lion Splash show at the Prince William County Fair on Aug. 15, 2022.

August will be a busy month around Prince William County with several events and activities scheduled. The Board of County Supervisors won’t be meeting this month due to the month-long recess; their first meeting back will be Sept. 3.

Take a look at some highlighted events.

Wednesday (Aug. 7)

Aug. 9

Aug. 10

Aug. 16

Aug. 17

Aug. 24

Aug. 26

Author