Events Around Prince William County in August

August will be a busy month around Prince William County with several events and activities scheduled. The Board of County Supervisors won’t be meeting this month due to the month-long recess; their first meeting back will be Sept. 3.
Take a look at some highlighted events.
Wednesday (Aug. 7)
- KABOOM! Design Day, 5 to 8 p.m. (Manassas)
Aug. 9
- Escape the Mummy’s Curse Escape Room, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Dumfries)
- Prince William County Fair, through Aug. 17 (Manassas)
Aug. 10
- Bristow Station Battlefield Heritage Park, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Aug. 11 (Bristow)
- West County Household Hazardous Waste Event, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. (Manassas)
Aug. 16
- Fridays at 5: Perfekt Blend, 5 to 9 p.m. (Woodbridge)
- Walking Tours of Historic Prince William Towns, 7 to 8 p.m. (Manassas)
Aug. 17
- Rippon Lodge Bug and Bird Day, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. (Woodbridge)
Aug. 24
- Winged Wonders: Birding for Beginners, 8 to 10 a.m. (Woodbridge)
- Fire & Rescue Life Safety Pop Up, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Woodbridge)
- Bristow Station Battlefield Heritage Park, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Aug. 25 (Bristow)
Aug. 26
- Walking Tour of “Stonewall” Jackson’s Raid, 6 to 7:30 p.m. (Bristow)