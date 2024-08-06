Events Around Prince William County in August

August will be a busy month around Prince William County with several events and activities scheduled. The Board of County Supervisors won’t be meeting this month due to the month-long recess; their first meeting back will be Sept. 3.

Take a look at some highlighted events.

Wednesday (Aug. 7)

KABOOM! Design Day, 5 to 8 p.m. (Manassas)

Aug. 9

Aug. 10

Aug. 16

Aug. 17

Rippon Lodge Bug and Bird Day, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. (Woodbridge)

Aug. 24

Aug. 26