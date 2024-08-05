Orlando Awaits: Chiquita Pena’s Path to Miss Veteran America

Chiquita Pena is set to compete in the Miss Veteran America competition in Orlando this October.

Pena, of Woodbridge, has been a Virginia resident for 13 years, originally hailing from North Carolina. “The military is how I found my way to Virginia,” Pena said. She served as an Army reservist, working in banking and later as a financial specialist and public affairs professional, with deployments to Afghanistan twice. “I served for 16 years,” she added.

Pena is now a Realtor in Virginia and juggles multiple roles, including government contracting and raising two children. She credits her Army training with her ability to handle diverse tasks.

Miss Veteran America is a competition that highlights the woman beyond the uniform, aiming to benefit women veterans through the nonprofit Final Salute, Inc. “Their sole mission is to provide safe and suitable housing for women veterans and their children,” Pena explained. She shared her personal connection to the organization, having lived in one of their transitional homes after returning from Afghanistan. “My daughter and I were able to make a thriving life with the help of Final Salute.”

Final Salute Inc. operates a transitional home in Alexandria, where women veterans can live for up to 24 months while receiving financial counseling, non-perishable food items, diapers, and other essential resources. Final Salute has assisted over 8,000 families through its services, emphasizing a hand-up approach to help women veterans regain their independence and dignity.

The nonprofit offers a range of supportive services, including transitional housing, financial assistance, and peer support, to help women veterans rebuild their lives and achieve stability.

The Miss Veteran America competition involves various elements, including interviews, advocacy, and a talent portion. “We are measured by our knowledge on Miss Veteran America, Final Salute, and issues surrounding women veterans,” Pena said. She emphasized her advocacy efforts, such as spreading awareness about women veterans’ homelessness and participating in fundraising efforts.

For the talent portion, Pena performed a lip-sync to “QUEEN” by Janelle Monae. She previously won the push-up competition, known as GI Joanne, in 2016. “Whoever reaches muscle failure last is the winner,” she explained.

As she prepares for the competition, Pena hopes to treat her 13-year-old daughter to the sights of Orlando. “Maybe going to the park or Disney would be great before the competition,” she said. She is also grateful for the support of her friends and family.

Pena represents Virginia in this national competition and encourages her community to support her through social media and sponsorship opportunities. “Please go to Miss Veteran America’s website and learn about the competition. Look at Final Salute’s mission and see how you can help,” she urged.