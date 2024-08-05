Manassas Park Community Center to Temporarily Close for Scheduled Maintenance

The Manassas Park Community Center (MPCC) will temporarily close from Sunday, August 11, to Friday, August 16, for scheduled maintenance and deep cleaning services. This annual maintenance is crucial to ensure the facility remains in excellent condition for the safety and enjoyment of all visitors, the city posted.

? MPCC will be closed Sunday, 8/11-Friday, 8/16 for scheduled maintenance & deep cleaning services of the facility. The facility will reopen on Saturday, 8/17 at 7am. ? Click here for our full list of facility closures August-September: https://t.co/8vHkNhTGCX pic.twitter.com/L5AeDmSyLW — Manassas Park Community Center (@theMPCC) August 1, 2024

During this period, the Department of Parks and Recreation will perform essential tasks to keep the Community Center in top shape. The facility will reopen for use on Saturday, August 17, at 7 a.m. However, it’s important to note that the Community Center will not be available as a cooling center during the cleaning week. Instead, the Police Department’s Community Room will serve as a cooling center during this time and whenever the Community Center is unavailable.

This summer, we’ve seen area jurisdictions use public buildings for cooling centers

Additionally, several other closures and schedule adjustments will occur through August and September. Here’s a summary of the upcoming changes:

Thursday, August 8

MPCC closes at 4:30 p.m.

Indoor pool closes at 4:30 p.m.

Signal Bay Waterpark closes at 4:30 p.m.

Sunday, August 11 – Friday, August 16:

MPCC CLOSED (Cleaning week)

Monday, August 12:

Signal Bay Waterpark will be open on weekends ONLY for the rest of the season, except on Labor Day

Monday, September 2nd (Labor Day):

MPCC CLOSED

Signal Bay Waterpark is open from 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Manassas Park Public Schools reopen for the 2024-25 school year on August 19, 2024.