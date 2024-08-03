Power Outages in Prince William, Stafford Follow Storms

A powerful line of thunderstorms swept through Northern Virginia on August 3, 2024, causing significant power outages across Prince William and Stafford counties. The severe weather left many residents in the dark as utility companies scrambled to restore service.

Northern Virginia Electric Cooperative (NOVEC) Outages

NOVEC reported the highest number of outages in the region, with Prince William County experiencing three major incidents affecting a total of 60 customers. The specific outages are as follows:

Applewood Ln, Chicory Ln, Coffee Pot Hill, Creedmore South Dr, Creedmore West Ct, Double Poplars Ln, Dumfries Rd, Ecoganic Farm Ln, Kelly Meadows Ln, Kines Rd, Magnolia Ln, Marshall Gardens Ct, Old Auburn Rd, Old Dumfries Rd, Pembridge Ln, Rogues Rd, RR 602 & 670, RR 670 & 692, Shulls Ln, Squires Ln, Taylor Rd, Twin Poplar Ln-

Customers Affected: 1

Bobcat Ct, Minnieville Rd

Customers Affected: 33

Hensley Rd, Smithfield Rd

– Customers Affected: 26

Stafford County faced two significant outages affecting a total of 229 customers:

Aquia Rd, Beaver Dam Rd, Beaver Farm Ln, Blackwells Mill Rd, Bowling Farm Ln, Briarwood Ln, Bristersburg Rd, Castlebar Dr, Chimney Lake Ln, Courtney School Rd, Cropp Rd, Deep Run Rd, Delmar Ln, Elk Ridge Rd, Elk Run Church Rd, Enduro Run Rd, Ensors Shop Rd, Geraldine Ct, Gobbler Run Ln, Greentree Ln, Halstead Dr, Hawks Ln, Ireland Dr, Ireland Dr, Izzy Ln, Kenner Ln, Kingdom Dr, Layline Ln, Midland Rd, Poplar Rd, RR 1 Box, RR 617, Seth Dr, Shepherd Hill Ln, Skyline Dr, Soaring Eagle Rd, Spotted Tavern Rd, Stil Water Ln, Still Water Ln, Stillwater Ln, Towles Rd, Whispering Oaks Ln

Customers Affected: 216

Dunbar Dr, Misty Ln

– Customers Affected: 13

Dominion Energy Outages

Dominion Energy reported 132 customers without power in Stafford County. The affected areas are working towards restoration as crews address the damage caused by the storms.

Both NOVEC and Dominion Energy are actively working to restore power to the affected areas. Crews are on-site assessing damage and performing necessary repairs. The cause of the outages remains under investigation, and both utility companies have provided estimated restoration times for affected customers.