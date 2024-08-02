“The President’s Own” United States Marine Band to Perform at National Museum of the Marine Corps

“The President’s Own” United States Marine Band will perform at the National Museum of the Marine Corps on August 22. The concert will start at 7 p.m. in the museum’s outdoor plaza.

The band, the premier band of the United States Marine Corps, will play various music. This includes patriotic and martial favorites, selections from the wind band repertoire, works by contemporary composers, and scores from film and theatre.

Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or picnic blankets. The Museum, Medal of Honor Theater, Rifle Range, and Museum Store will stay open for extended hours until the concert starts. Tun Tavern will offer service from 4 to 6 p.m., and outdoor concessions will be available during the performance. Admission and parking are free, and no tickets are required.

Updates will be posted on the Marine Corps Heritage Foundation’s Facebook page in bad weather.