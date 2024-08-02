“The President’s Own” United States Marine Band to Perform at National Museum of the Marine Corps

“The President’s Own” United States Marine Band will perform at the National Museum of the Marine Corps on August 22. The concert will start at 7 p.m. in the museum’s outdoor plaza.
The band, the premier band of the United States Marine Corps, will play various music. This includes patriotic and martial favorites, selections from the wind band repertoire, works by contemporary composers, and scores from film and theatre.
Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or picnic blankets. The Museum, Medal of Honor Theater, Rifle Range, and Museum Store will stay open for extended hours until the concert starts. Tun Tavern will offer service from 4 to 6 p.m., and outdoor concessions will be available during the performance. Admission and parking are free, and no tickets are required.
Updates will be posted on the Marine Corps Heritage Foundation’s Facebook page in bad weather.
Event Details:
– When:Thursday, August 22, 7:00 p.m.
– Where: National Museum of the Marine Corps, 1775 Semper Fidelis Way, Triangle, VA 22172
About the Marine Corps Heritage Foundation:
The Marine Corps Heritage Foundation, established in 1979, is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to preserving and promoting Marine Corps history. The Foundation supports historical programs of the Marine Corps through grants, scholarships, and the renovation, restoration, and commissioning of historical Marine Corps artifacts and landmarks. The Foundation funded the construction of the National Museum of the Marine Corps and Heritage Center and continues to expand its programs. More information can be found at MarineHeritage.org.