Stafford Hospital Achieves Acute Stroke Ready Hospital Designation

Mary Washington Healthcare’s Stafford Hospital has been certified by The Joint Commission (TJC) as an Acute Stroke Ready Hospital. The Fredericksburg hospital campus has been certified since 2009.

TJC is an independent, not-for-profit organization that sets standards and accredits health care organizations and programs within the United States. The Acute Stroke Ready Hospital designation is awarded to facilities that meet rigorous standards for stroke care. This includes having a dedicated stroke-focused program, trained staff, and the necessary equipment to diagnose and treat strokes swiftly and effectively. This designation is particularly impactful for Stafford Hospital, as it enhances the hospital’s capability to serve a growing community, ensuring that critical stroke care is quickly accessible to those who need it most.

“This achievement underscores our relentless pursuit of excellence in patient care,” says Debra Marinari, associate vice president of nursing operations. “Being recognized as an Acute Stroke Ready Hospital means we have the protocols, technology, and expertise in place to respond rapidly and effectively to stroke emergencies.’

“Acute Stroke Ready Hospital Certification recognizes healthcare organizations committed to striving for excellence and fostering continuous improvement in patient safety and quality of care,” said Ken Grubbs, executive vice president of accreditation and certification operations and chief nursing officer of The Joint Commission. “We commend Stafford Hospital for using The Joint Commission certification process to reduce variation in clinical processes and to strengthen its clinical program to drive safer, higher quality and more compassionate care for individuals served.”

According to Mary Washington Healthcare, stroke is the third leading cause of death, and a leading cause of disability, in the U.S.