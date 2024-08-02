African American Foundation Hosting 31st Festival Tomorrow

The African American Foundation of Manassas City and Prince William County is hosting its 31st annual African American Heritage Festival tomorrow (Saturday, Aug. 3). at Metz Middle School from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

This festival has been a staple in the community for over three decades, each on the first Saturday of August. It is also a free event.

“[The festival is] a cherished tradition that brings our community together in celebration of our shared culture and history,” Curtis O. Porter, vice chairman of the festival, said. “Through art, music, food and fellowship, we pay tribute to the resilience and achievements of African Americans while also giving back to our neighbors in need. We invite everyone to join us for a day filled with joy, unity and empowerment.”

This year, the festival will present two initiatives: distributing school supplies to local children and Empowering S.E.L.F., a nonprofit, is offering more than 500 free books.

There will also be a wide array of activities and entertainment at the festival, including live music, interactive exhibits, cultural demonstrations and food. Pop Middle Male Chorus from Ebenezer Baptist Church, True Soul Band, 7-Step Hand Dance Academy and Jimi Smooth and Hit Time Band are some of the acts lined up.

Manassas Mayor Michelle Davis-Younger and Prince William County Board of Supervisors Chair At-Large DeShundra Jefferson will be in attendance.

The schedule of the event is below.

10:55 a.m.: Introduction by Curtis Porter with David-Younger and Jefferson

Introduction by Curtis Porter with David-Younger and Jefferson 11 a.m. to noon: Rev. Isaac Howard and Singers, Howard Ministries Church (Centreville)

Rev. Isaac Howard and Singers, Howard Ministries Church (Centreville) 12:15 to 12:45 p.m.: Pop Middleton Male Chorus, Ebenezer Baptist Church (Woodbridge)

Pop Middleton Male Chorus, Ebenezer Baptist Church (Woodbridge) 1 to 1:20 p.m.: Posh Hair Studio (Gainesville)

Posh Hair Studio (Gainesville) 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.: True Soul Band

True Soul Band 2:45 to 3 p.m.: Classic Car Show awards

Classic Car Show awards 3 to 3:30 p.m.: 7-Step Hand Dance Academy (Manassas Park)

7-Step Hand Dance Academy (Manassas Park) 3:40 to 3:55 p.m.: Martial Arts, Premier Martial Arts (Manassas)

Martial Arts, Premier Martial Arts (Manassas) 4:15 to 5:30 p.m.: Jimi Smooth and Hit Time Band

If you go to the event, feel free to send in your photos to [email protected] to be featured on Potomac Local News!