Wild Waylon’s BBQ Settles Down in Stafford

Nestled in the corner of a Stafford shopping center, a new restaurant has arrived off White Oak Road: Wild Waylon’s BBQ, a family-owned restaurant that has quickly made a name for itself with its scratch-made barbecue and weekend specials.

Founded by the Murphy family—David and Molly, and David’s parents Tom and Linda—Wild Waylon’s BBQ is the culmination of a lifelong passion for cooking and a deep love for barbecue. David Murphy said he grew up smoking pork for family events alongside his father, Tom. He followed his mother’s footsteps, working in restaurants after college. In 2023, David and his mom Linda worked in the same restaurant and decided it was time to launch their own family spot. Waylon is David’s son, and the restaurant’s namesake.

“We wanted to create a place where we could share the food we love and make everything from scratch,” David explained. They offer seven varieties of house-made sauces for smoked meats like baby back ribs, pulled pork, and brisket, all prepared using an offset barrel smoker and hickory wood. David said “since I was young my dad always said [hickory] gave you the best smoke flavor.”

Wild Waylon’s BBQ offers more than just traditional barbecue. The menu features rotating weekend specials like brisket cheesesteaks, smoked Reuben sandwiches, smoked soft shell crab sandwiches, and homemade desserts crafted by Tom, like pecan pie and banana pudding.

The restaurant sources fresh produce daily and partners with local businesses like Working Man Bread Company, Charlie’s Crab House, and the Fredericksburg Farmers Market to provide seasonal ingredients. This community-focused approach has helped the restaurant establish strong local ties, and they have been active in contributing to Stafford High School’s athletic and theater programs.

The response from the local community has been overwhelmingly positive, with the restaurant quickly becoming a beloved spot in White Oak. David said the pulled pork and brisket sandwiches are popular with customers, but special offerings like the smoked soft shell crab sandwich draw a lot of attention. The staff favors the homemade bacon-wrapped jalapeno poppers.

David said, “We love BBQ and I love getting up every day and getting to make fresh food that people enjoy.”

Wild Waylon’s BBQ is located at 43 Town and Country Drive. They are open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.