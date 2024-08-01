Stafford County Seeks Community Input in Search for New Schools Superintendent

Stafford County School Board Chairman Maureen Siegmund has announced the search for a new school superintendent following the departure of Dr. Thomas Taylor. Taylor recently became the chief of Montgomery County, Md. public schools. He held the position in Stafford for two and a half years.
The School Board has unanimously approved JG Consulting to lead a nationwide search for a new superintendent and seeks community feedback on the school division’s strengths, challenges the new superintendent may face, and essential qualities and experiences for the role. Feedback can be provided through a survey by August 30 or directly to JG Consulting via email or phone.
Additionally, three Community Town Halls will be held on August 7 (virtually via Zoom), August 20 (at Colonial Forge High School), and August 21 (in the School Board Chambers) to engage the public in the search process. Community input is crucial in selecting the best candidates for the position.
Dear Stafford Schools families,
Stafford County Public Schools is seeking feedback from our community regarding the next Superintendent. The Stafford County School Board unanimously approved JG Consulting to conduct a nationwide search for the new Superintendent.
The selection of a new Superintendent is a community process. Families, staff, and the Stafford County community are encouraged to provide feedback regarding the strengths of the school division, challenges the next Superintendent may face, and the three qualities, characteristics, and experiences they believe the next Superintendent must possess and demonstrate.
Interested individuals should provide feedback no later than Friday, August 30, by completing the Superintendent Search Survey. To provide feedback other than what is requested on this form, or to ask questions directly to JG Consulting regarding the Superintendent Search, please contact Jacob Wilson at [email protected] or 1-888-765-3731.
The public is invited to attend Community Town Halls hosted by JG Consulting to learn more about and engage in the search process. There are three opportunities to attend a town hall:
August 7, 6 p.m. held virtually via Zoom
August 20, 7 p.m. in the Auditorium at Colonial Forge High School
August 21, 10:30 a.m. in the School Board Chambers
Your involvement and responses to the Superintendent Search Survey will help JG Consulting and the Stafford County School Board select the best candidates for the next Superintendent.
Thank you,
Maureen Siegmund
Chair, Stafford County School Board