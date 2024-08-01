Stafford County Seeks Community Input in Search for New Schools Superintendent

Stafford County School Board Chairman Maureen Siegmund has announced the search for a new school superintendent following the departure of Dr. Thomas Taylor. Taylor recently became the chief of Montgomery County, Md. public schools. He held the position in Stafford for two and a half years.

The School Board has unanimously approved JG Consulting to lead a nationwide search for a new superintendent and seeks community feedback on the school division’s strengths, challenges the new superintendent may face, and essential qualities and experiences for the role. Feedback can be provided through a survey by August 30 or directly to JG Consulting via email or phone.

Additionally, three Community Town Halls will be held on August 7 (virtually via Zoom), August 20 (at Colonial Forge High School), and August 21 (in the School Board Chambers) to engage the public in the search process. Community input is crucial in selecting the best candidates for the position.