Old Town Strong Founder, Greg Cook, Dies

Greg Cook, founder of Old Town Whiskey Club and Old Town Strong, died earlier this week of unknown causes.

Cook is originally from Nokesville but moved to Manassas and has entrenched himself in the community. In 2019, he founded and was president of the Old Town Whiskey Club, where meetings, events, tastings, distillery tours, and fundraisers were held.

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, Cook founded Old Town Strong to fill the gap many were feeling in quarantine. The group sold t-shirts and sweatshirts with “Old Town Strong” across the front, and proceeds have gone on to support local businesses and organizations.

According to an April 2020 Patch article, one of the fundraising campaigns was to benefit the employees of restaurants and bars in Old Town Manassas.

Following the announcement on social media by various businesses in Manassas, there was an outpouring of residents, friends and family alike.

Mayor Michelle Davis-Younger posted about Cook’s death, calling him a “giant” who would do anything for the city.

There will be a candlelight vigil Friday, Aug. 2 (tomorrow) after a scheduled event being held from 6 to 9:30 p.m.