Loudoun County Prosecutor Matt Lowery Charged with DUI in Occoquan

Matthew B. Lowery, a Deputy Commonwealth Attorney for Loudoun County and former candidate for Prince William County Commonwealth Attorney, has been charged with driving under the influence (DUI) and refusing a breathalyzer test in Occoquan.

The Occoquan Police Department detailed the incident in a statement: “In the early morning of July 27, 2024, a member of the Occoquan Police Department working a Department of Motor Vehicle (DMV) impaired driving enforcement grant detail made contact with Matthew B. Lowery of Woodbridge, Virginia. Mr. Lowery, at the time, was operating a motor vehicle upon a highway within the Town of Occoquan. Following the contact, Mr. Lowery was arrested for driving under the influence under 18.2-266 and refusal of a test to determine blood alcohol content under 18.2-168.3. Mr. Lowery was transported to the Prince William County Adult Detention Center, where he was processed and released on a $2,000 bond.”

The police statement continued, noting that Lowery did not identify as a Deputy Commonwealth Attorney during the arrest: “Since that time, the Town Police have learned that Mr. Lowery is a Deputy Commonwealth Attorney for Loudoun County. At no time did Mr. Lowery identify himself as a deputy commonwealth attorney. At the time of the contact and arrest, Mr. Lowery was a private citizen, and this matter is not related to any official misconduct.”

The Loudoun County Commonwealth Attorney’s office also released a statement regarding the charges: “This past weekend, Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Matthew B. Lowery was charged in Prince William County with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and refusal of a breath test. We are abiding by Loudoun County Department of Human Resources’ protocols and will not be making any further statements on this matter.”

Lowery’s attorney, Bradley Marshall, briefly commented: “We have no comment about this pending matter at this time, but we believe strongly in the justice system and the presumption of innocence.”

Lowery, a Republican, ran an unsuccessful campaign for Prince William County Commonwealth Attorney in 2023. His campaign focused on rising crime rates in the county, criticizing the current Commonwealth Attorney, Amy Ashworth, for not prosecuting crimes to the fullest extent of the law. Since Ashworth took office in 2019, violent crime in Prince William County has increased by 70%, and the number of murders doubled from 2021 to 2022, reaching 20.