Dale City Man Found with Drugs, Firearms, Extensive Shoe Collection Pleads Guilty

Press release:

A Dale City man today to possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine using and carrying a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime.

According to court documents, on Jan. 18, 2024, the U.S. Marshals Service’s Capital Area Regional Task Force located Sirri Webb, 40, for whom they had an arrest warrant, in an apartment in Lorton. The apartment was rented in the name of another person who did not know Webb was using the apartment, had not given Webb permission to use the apartment, and gave law enforcement consent to enter the apartment. After knocking and announcing their presence several times with no response, law enforcement entered the apartment, defeating a brace securing the door from the inside.

As law enforcement apprehended Webb, officers observed in plain view a scale with white residue, loose baggies, loose ammunition on the floor, a shotgun resting against a wall, various drugs, large quantities of cash, and a collection of size 12 shoes. Officers seized 745 grams of cocaine, 526 grams of cocaine base, 20 Oxycodone pills, 42 grams of N,N-Dimethylpentylon, a .357 caliber handgun, three 9mm handguns, a .40 caliber handgun, a .38 caliber handgun, an AK47, a 12-gauge shotgun, assorted ammunition, a high-capacity drum magazine, a bulletproof vest, a frame device for stabilized shooting, and $7,080.

Webb is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 1. He faces a mandatory minimum of 10 years and up to life in prison for the possession with intent to distribute cocaine charge and a mandatory minimum of five years and up to life in prison to be served consecutively with any other term of imprisonment for the firearm charge. Actual sentences for federal crimes are typically less than the maximum penalties. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

Jessica D. Aber, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia; Shannon Saylor, U.S. Marshal for the Eastern District of Virginia; Kevin Davis, Fairfax County Chief of Police; and Jarod Forget, Special Agent in Charge for the Drug Enforcement Administration’s (DEA) Washington Division, made the announcement after Senior U.S. District Judge Claude M. Hilton accepted the plea.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Ronald L. Walutes Jr. is prosecuting the case.