John Register to Speak at Annual Salute to the Armed Forces

Press release:

The Annual Salute to the Armed Forces event, hosted by the Prince William Chamber of Commerce, brings keynote speaker and Paralympian John Register to the Northern Virginia area on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Sponsored by QTS Data Centers, John Register joins Salute as this year’s keynote speaker. A two-time Paralympian, a Persian Gulf War veteran, and a TEDx motivational speaker. Despite facing adversity, Register was able to overcome many obstacles to become a voice for others in similar circumstances.

Each year, Salute honors the military presence in the Northern Virginia area and shows appreciation to our veteran community. The event will include patriotic performances, ceremonial honors and heartfelt tributes. The Annual Salute to the Armed Forces luncheon will be held on Wednesday, October 23rd, from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm at Heritage Hunt Golf & Country Club.

“Each year, I look forward to this exceptional celebration where we honor the brave men and women who served our nation,” said Bob Sweeney, CEO of the Prince William Chamber of Commerce. “It is truly rewarding to see members of our community come together to express their appreciation to our veterans.”

The event is open to the public and members of the community to attend the luncheon to show their support for our veterans. All veterans and active-duty military members are eligible for a $10 discount by using promo code SALUTE24. register to attend visit: https://bit.ly/3RQ5TRa.