Obituary: James C. Ferri

James C. Ferri, aged 86, passed away on July 15, 2024, in Woodbridge. Born on April 1, 1938, in Gallitzin, Pennsylvania, James was a man deeply rooted in his faith and family values.

Throughout his life, James was a devoted follower of Jesus Christ, embodying the virtues of kindness and compassion. His commitment to his faith was evident in his everyday actions and the love he shared with those around him. As a loving father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, James’s legacy is carried on through his family, whom he adored immeasurably.

James is survived by his four children: Brenda Ferri Kennaugh, Debra Ferri Lucia, Joanne Ferri Lesher, and Thomas Ferri. He was a cherished grandfather to Mandelyne Lesher McCombe, Kaitlin Lesher, Taylor Kennaugh, David Lucia, Ryan Kennaugh, Nicole Lucia, Faith Lesher, and Matthew Kennaugh, and a proud great-grandfather to eight great-grandchildren. James was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Verna Zonts Ferri.

James’s life was a testament to his unwavering faith and the deep bonds of family. His memory will be treasured and kept alive in the hearts of those who loved him.