Stafford County Public Schools Revamps Bus System, Bans Cell Phones for 2024-2025 School Year

Stafford County Public Schools is set to implement significant operational changes for the upcoming school year, which begins on August 13, 2024. The school division has introduced a new system for identifying school buses and a district-wide ban on cell phones in the classroom.

Starting this school year, buses will no longer be identified by fleet numbers but will use route numbers instead. This change is designed to streamline the process of locating and tracking buses, especially when substitute buses are deployed. Sandra Osborn, the spokeswoman for Stafford County Public Schools, explained the decision, stating, “Identifying buses by route number simplifies the sub-bus process as any bus may be identified quickly with the route number. We no longer need to issue updates to which bus number a family needs to look for – they will simply look for the route number on any of our buses.”

The school division is also enhancing its communication tools to assist families during transitions and delays. “This will simplify communication – families will not need to be notified of a new fleet vehicle number. They will simply look for the route number on any bus,” Osborn added.

To help families adjust to these changes, Stafford County Public Schools has developed a variety of resources, including a new bus tracking app and educational videos. “Families may check their route numbers using the MY Ride K-12 app beginning Tuesday, August 6, 2024,” Osborn noted. The school division has also shared an instructional video on its website and social media platforms, which will be included in their weekly newsletter starting two weeks before the school year.

Feedback from the community has been positive. “Simplifying the process has pleased families and staff,” Osborn reported. Additionally, the school division employs 237 bus drivers, with 14 in training, and is actively recruiting to fill anticipated vacancies.

Alongside these transportation changes, Stafford County Public Schools is implementing a strict cell phone policy in the classroom. The new #OffAndAway policy prohibits using cell phones during class to reduce distractions and enhance student engagement. This policy aims to foster a more focused and effective learning environment for all students.

The school division posted a list of answers to frequently asked questions about the cell phone ban ordered by Gov. Glenn Youngkin.