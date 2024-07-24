U.S. Navy Band Cruisers to Perform at National Museum of the Marine Corps

The U.S. Navy Band Cruisers are set to deliver a performance at the National Museum of the Marine Corps on July 25, 2024, at 7 p.m. This event is part of the ongoing MCHF Summer Concert Series.

Formed in 1999, the band consists of nine Navy members. The name, inspired by the Navy’s multi-missioned Cruiser ships, symbolizes the band’s versatile musical capabilities. Their repertoire includes jazz, rhythm blues, classic rock, and pop.

The concert will take place outdoors on the museum’s entry plaza, with provisions for weather conditions. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or picnic blankets for seating.

Before the concert, the museum and its facilities, including the Medal of Honor Theater and Rifle Range, will remain open until 7:00 PM, while Tun Tavern will close at 6:00 PM. Guests are reminded that alcoholic beverages are not permitted on museum grounds. The event is free to the public.