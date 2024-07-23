OmniRide Changes: Fares Increasing, Routes Discontinued

OmniRide will implement a service change on Monday, July 29, 2o24, which includes schedule adjustments, fare increases, and route alterations.

Notable changes include the combination and elimination of some routes, the introduction of new timetables, and updated routing for various Express, Metro Express, and Local routes. The OmniRide Express base fare also increased from $9 to $11 each way.

From a press release:

OmniRide’s next Service Change will take effect on Monday, July 29. Schedules for Express, Metro Express, and Local routes will change on that date. OmniRide Express base fare will increase from $9.00 each way to $11.00 each way and the reduced fare will be $5.50. The Monthly Unlimited Pass will increase from $265 to $285.

New routing will begin for several OmniRide routes on the western side of the county. Local Manassas–Balls Ford (65B) and Manassas–NOVA (65N) will be combined into Manassas North (65) Local route, while OmniRide will implement new condensed routing for Manassas Metro Express (60).

The Manassas–Pentagon (602) Express commuter route will be discontinued. Route 612 from Gainesville is alternate.

Manassas – Washington (601) will now be Gainesville – Washington (611) and Manassas-Dulles Corridor/Reston/Herndon (608_will become Gainesville – Dulles/Corridor/Reston/Herndon (618). Both 611 and 618 will originate from the University Lot.

Earlier in the summer, OmniRide initiated a total overhaul of local routes in the eastern Prince William County – one of the biggest service changes and expansions in the organization’s 38-year history. In addition to providing service to new destinations, the purpose of the restructured routing was to create more streamlined, more efficient, and more direct service. See details of the restructured eastern Local service here.

Changes Starting July 29:

NOTE:

– The new schedules will be available online and from bus operators starting July 22.

– Routes not listed below do not have any timetable or map changes.

THE FOLLOWING ROUTES HAVE CHANGES:

OmniRide Express

· Lake Ridge – Washington (981)

o NEW SCHEDULES

· 612 Gainesville-Pentagon-L’Enfant Plaza-Navy Yard (612)

o Timetable adjustments

o Moved to Bus Bay B at University Lot

· Haymarket-Rosslyn/Ballston (622)

o Timetable adjustments

o Western Lot Connector Eliminated – no more mid-day or late evening trips from Pentagon to Heathcote Lot

o Moved to Bus Bay D at University Lot

· Manassas – Washington (601) – NOW Gainesville – Washington (611)

o Route Moves to Bus Bay A at University Lot

o NEW SCHEDULES

· Manassas – Pentagon (602) – ROUTE ELIMINATED

o ALTERNATE SERVICE AVAILABLE ON 612 FROM THE UNIVERSITY LOT in Gainesville

· Manassas-Dulles Corridor/Reston/Herndon (608) – NOW Gainesville – Dulles Corridor/Reston/Herndon (618)

o Route moves to Bus Bay C at University Lot

o Timetable adjustments

OmniRide Metro Express

· Manassas Metro Express (60)

o NEW timetables

o New routing – route will only operate between Manassas Mall and Tysons Metro Station

o Service will operate every 45 minutes

o New timed transfers

o Alternate service between Route 28 and the Manassas Hub is available with OmniRide Connect microtransit and from the Hub to Manassas Mall via Route 65

· Prince William Metro Express (95)

o Two new stops on Potomac Mills Rd between Gideon and Smoketown Rd

Local

· Dale City (91)

o New stop on Potomac Mills Rd between Gideon and Smoketown

· Lake Ridge Connector (94)

o Two new stops on Potomac Mills Rd between Gideon and Smoketown

· Dumfries Connector (53)

o New stops on Potomac Mills Rd between Gideon and Smoketown

· Manassas – Balls Ford (65B) – ROUTE ELIMINATED/COMBINED WITH 65N to become Route 65

· Manassas – NOVA (65N) – NOW 65

o Routing altered to serve to serve Rolling Rd/Ashton Ave between Manassas Mall and the Hub-PWC Courthouse

o Routing altered to serve Sudley Manor/Williamson Blvd between Manassas Mall and the NOVA campus

o Connecting service at Manassas Mall to 60

o Connecting service at Hub-PWC Courthouse to 67, 96, and OmniRide Connect

o SERVICE WILL OPERATE EVERY 45 MINUTES

Contact OmniRide Customer Service at 703-730-6664 or [email protected] for more information.