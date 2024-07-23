Flood Watch in Effect for Stafford County Until 11 p.m.

A flood watch is in effect for Stafford County and surrounding areas from 5 to 11 p.m. The National Weather Service has issued the watch due to the potential for flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall.

The flood watch covers parts of central, northern, northwest, and western Virginia, including Albemarle, Central Virginia Blue Ridge, Greene, Orange, Spotsylvania, Culpeper, Southern Fauquier, Madison, Northern Virginia Blue Ridge, Page, Rappahannock, Augusta, and Rockingham.

Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall may cause flooding in rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone areas. Urban areas and locations with poor drainage are particularly at risk. Thunderstorms this afternoon and evening could bring rain rates exceeding two inches per hour. If these storms become repetitive or prolonged, flash flooding may occur.

According to the National Weather Service, showers and isolated thunderstorms will increase from the southwest toward the east throughout the afternoon and evening. The majority of the precipitation is expected to move offshore after midnight, but a few showers may continue through the overnight hours.

Low temperatures will drop to the low 60s in the west and low 70s near the waters.