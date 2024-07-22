New Telecommunications Tower Proposed for Stafford County

Stafford County’s Planning Commission will hold its next meeting on July 24. On the agenda is a new telecom tower off the Interstate 95 (I-95) exit 143A ramp.

The 23-acre lot is currently not zoned. VDOT owns the vacant buffer zone between Route 1 and I-95. Nearby land is zoned B-2 (Neighborhood Business) and contains a business park and mixed commercial properties.

Milestone Towers proposes a 165’ tall monopole that will accommodate a minimum of four wireless telecommunications carriers, including Verizon Wireless. A new access road will be built off of Route 1 to allow access to the facility. Verizon plans to install six antennas on the tower, and the facility can accommodate three more wireless providers. This plan will expand Verizon’s services in eastern Stafford County.

The western part of Stafford County was the focus of a $5 million project in 2022 where Stafford and Comcast brought high-speed internet to the Hartwood and Rock Hill districts.

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