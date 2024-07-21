Living History Programs Highlight 163rd Anniversary of First Manassas

Several people gathered at the Manassas National Battlefield yesterday, July 20, 2024, to commemorate the 163rd anniversary of the Battle of First Manassas. The event marks one of the two major battles of the Civil War on the battlefield, marking the start of the four-year conflict between the states.

The park events on July 20 focused on experiencing the battles through various sensory experiences with programs and stations across Henry Hill. Activities included firing demonstrations, Civil War field music, interactive tactile exhibits, kids’ crafts, junior ranger activities, cooking demonstrations, food samples, and other living history programs. These activities extended throughout the park, including at the Andrew Redman Blacksmith Shop.

On July 21st, a series of ranger-led tours occurred throughout the battlefield, following the same ground where the battle was fought 163 years ago. These exclusive tours, not regularly offered, retraced the entire battle from start to finish. Additional activities included junior ranger and kids activities and cannon firing demonstrations.

Event highlights featured Civil War field music demonstrations, musket and cannon firing demonstrations with tactical maneuvers, Civil War camp cooking demonstrations with food samples, and living historians in uniforms worn at the Battle of First Manassas.

Blacksmithing demonstrations took place at the Andrew Redman Blacksmith Shop, and the Historic Stone House was open with medical displays and a scent exhibit. Ranger-led walking tours and various kids activities were also part of the event.