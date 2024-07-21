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Biden Exits Presidential Race, Endorses VP Harris as His Successor

By Uriah Kiser

 

President Joseph R. Biden [Photo: Whitehouse.gov]
The Center Square: President Joe Biden ended his bid for reelection Sunday, opening the door for Vice President Kamala Harris or another top Democrat to replace him atop the ticket.

In a statement posted to X, Biden said he is stepping aside “in the “best interest of my party and the country.”

“It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve as your President,” Biden said. “And while it has been my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as president for the remainder of my term.”

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