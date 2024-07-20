VDOT Road Work July 21 to 27, 2024

The Virginia Department of Transportation has announced scheduled road work from July 21 to 27, 2024, including lane closures on I-95, Route 1, and other key routes for maintenance and construction. Work will occur in various counties, such as Stafford, Spotsylvania, and Fredericksburg, with traffic directed by flagging crews and possible delays expected.

From VDOT:

The Virginia Department of Transportation has released its list of road work for the week of July 21 to 27, 2024. Write a two sentences summary of the information.

“All work is scheduled weather permitting. Updated information on work zones and lane closures is available on 511Virginia

I-95 Northbound and Southbound

Exit 126 (Spotsylvania)

Sunday – Wednesday, Midnight – 4:30 a.m. Alternating single lane closures near the interchange for guardrail work.

Exit 136 (Centreport Parkway) to Exit 140 (Courthouse Road)

Sunday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. Varying single and double lane closures for bridge maintenance at mile marker 137, at the Potomac Creek bridge. Single lane closure begins at 9 p.m. followed by a double lane closure starting at 10 p.m.

Exit 143 (Aquia/Garrisonville) to Exit 148 (Quantico)

Sunday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. Varying single and double lane closures for bridge maintenance at mile marker 145, at the Aquia Creek Bridge. Single lane closure begins at 9 p.m. followed by a double lane closure starting at 10 a.m.

I-95 Northbound

Exit 136 (Centreport Parkway) to Exit 140 (Courthouse Road)

Sunday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. Varying single and double lane closures for milling and paving at mile markers 137-140. Single lane closure begins at 9 p.m. followed by a double lane closure starting at 10 p.m.

City of Fredericksburg and Stafford County

Falmouth Bridge

Monday – Tuesday, 8 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. Single lane closures on Route 1 over the Rappahannock River for deck testing as part of a future bridge maintenance project.

Essex County

Spotsylvania County

Route 1 Northbound and Southbound

Sunday – Saturday, 7 p.m. – 7 a.m. Single lane closure between I-95 and Southpoint Parkway for crane demobilization.

Route 17 (Mills Drive)

Sunday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 6 a.m. Alternating lane closures with flagging operations for milling and paving between Route 1 and Old Dominion Parkway.

Route 606 (Mudd Tavern Road)

Monday – Thursday, 7 a.m. – 3 p.m. Right turn lane closure between Taco Bell entrance and McDonald’s exit for water line installation work as part of the road widening project west of I-95 to Route 1.

Route 606/Route 608 (Mudd Tavern Road)

Monday – Tuesday, 8 p.m. – 6 a.m. Flaggers will alternate one-way traffic between Dominion Raceway and Caroline County line for pavement marking work.

Route 606 (Morris Road)

Sunday – Thursday, 8 p.m. – 6 a.m. Flaggers will alternate one-way traffic between Route 1 and Gordon Road for pavement work.

Route 608 (Massaponax Church Road)

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Lane closure between Route 17 (Mills Drive) and Cedar Forest Drive for permit work.

Tuesday – Thursday, 8:30 a.m. – 7 p.m. Flaggers will alternate one-way traffic between Courthouse Road and Hickory Ridge Road for pavement patching.

Route 639 (Smith Station Road)

Sunday – Friday, 8 p.m. – 6 a.m. Lane closure between Massaponax Church Road and Spotsylvania Parkway for utility/permit work.

Route 721 (Grand Brooks Road)

Monday – Tuesday, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. Alternating lane closures directed by a flagging crew and pilot truck between Route 601 (Lawyers Road) and Route 612 (Stubbs Bridge Road). Road resurfacing to apply cape seal treatment

Antler Road

Monday – Thursday, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Alternating lane closure with flagging for soil boring work between Antler Court and Fishing Run Creek.

Dell Way

Monday – Thursday, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Alternating lane closure with flagging for soil boring work near Glade Drive.

Harrison Road

Monday – Thursday, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Alternating lane closure between Kingswood Boulevard and Leavells Road for permit work.

Lake Anna Parkway

Monday – Tuesday, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Alternating lane closures near the Robert E. Lee Drive intersection. Sign installation.

Lansdowne Road

Sunday – Friday, 8 p.m. – 6 a.m. and Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. One-way, alternating traffic directed by a flagging crew between Mine Road and the City of Fredericksburg line. Milling, paving and line-striping work.

River Road

Monday – Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. One-way, alternating traffic directed by a flagging crew between Route 3 and Spotswood Furnace Road for tree trimming and then once complete will trim between Motts Run and Bragg Road.

Southpoint Parkway

Monday – Thursday, 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Single lane closure between Route 1 southbound and Pacific Drive for bridge work.

Stafford County

Route 1

Tuesday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Single lane closure on Route 1 between Potomac Creek Drive and Enon Road for permit work.

Berea Church Road CLOSURE

Berea Church Road is closed from Berea Knolls Drive to Theresa Garden Place, and northbound access is closed from Route 17 to Berea Knolls Drive. Construction for a Stafford County project to improve Berea Church Road. View the project page.

Route 630 (Courthouse Road)

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Single lane closure on Courthouse Road between Route 1 and Hospital Center Boulevard for permit work.

Forbes Street/Layhill Road/Primmer House Road

Monday – Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 7 p.m. One-way, alternating traffic directed by a flagging crew along Route 624 (Forbes Street/Layhill Road/Primmer House Road) for paving work between Route 1 and the Riggs Road intersection.”