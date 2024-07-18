Sponsored

Just Listed! Remodeled Home in a Quiet Area with Plenty of Land

By Potomac Local Sponsor

Hello! I’m Mark Worrilow of Fathom Realty. In this week’s listing, you won’t beat the price or condition of this remodeled home in a quiet area with plenty of land to serve your needs.

It’s been remodeled and is ready for new owners. This walk-in home is equipped with upgrades and beautiful fresh paint.

In 2024, the water piping was replaced, new outdoor fixtures were installed, a brand new hot water heater was also installed, and the HVAC system was cleaned and serviced in July 2024.

Call Mark Worrilow today at 703-244-8702 or email mworrilow[at]fathomrealty.com. 

The address is 10217 Catharpin Road, Spotsylvania Courthouse, Va.

Click Here to Take a virtual tour.

See my slideshow below

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