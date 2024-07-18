Just Listed! Remodeled Home in a Quiet Area with Plenty of Land

Hello! I’m Mark Worrilow of Fathom Realty. In this week’s listing, you won’t beat the price or condition of this remodeled home in a quiet area with plenty of land to serve your needs.

It’s been remodeled and is ready for new owners. This walk-in home is equipped with upgrades and beautiful fresh paint.

In 2024, the water piping was replaced, new outdoor fixtures were installed, a brand new hot water heater was also installed, and the HVAC system was cleaned and serviced in July 2024.

Call Mark Worrilow today at 703-244-8702 or email mworrilow[at]fathomrealty.com.

The address is 10217 Catharpin Road, Spotsylvania Courthouse, Va.

Click Here to Take a virtual tour.

See my slideshow below