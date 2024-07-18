Passed Out Man in Car Blocking Driveway Ends with Police Struggle, Charges

Updated 1 p.m. Friday, July 19 — A Spotsylvania man faces multiple charges after being found passed out in a car with controlled substances in South Stafford. Despite attempts to flee and resist arrest, deputies subdued him with OC spray. They took him to the hospital for evaluation before taking him into custody at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

A Spotsylvania man collected a plethora of charges during an incident in South Stafford yesterday afternoon. On July 18th at 3:14 p.m. Deputy D.S. Jett and Deputy C.S. Harding responded to Argyle Heights subdivision for an unknown medical emergency. A resident had contacted the Sheriff’s Office to report a stranger passed out in a black Chevy Impala completely blocking the ingress and egress to her residence. The deputies observed the 46-year-old male passed out behind the wheel with suspected controlled substances next to him.

The man was startled as he awoke to find the deputies at the side of his car. He was instructed to exit the vehicle, but declined the invitation and remained nonplussed. The drugged driver was informed it was not a request and he needed to exit the car. Instead of getting out, the belligerent motorist started the car, put it in gear and sped down the driveway to the home. This proved to be fruitless, as the home was surrounded by large trees preventing any avenue of escape. The suspect had no known association to the home.

Deputies maneuvered their patrol cars behind the ornery operator and continued to give commands to surrender. However, after the brief pursuit the antagonistic automobilist had returned to a slumbering state.

Deputies breached the windows of the vehicle and tactically extracted the suspect from the vehicle. The suspect became increasingly hostile upon being awoken and continued to thrash about as deputies applied handcuffs. Due to the continued struggle, the suspect received a dose of OC spray, which did little to calm his hostility. After an intense struggle, the suspect was placed in a patrol car, but returned to a lethargic state. Due to the concern of an overdose, the suspect was transferred to medics and was transported by ambulance to the hospital for evaluation.

The suspect was identified as Russell McFadden II. McFadden was charged with DUI second offense in 5 to 10 years, possession of a controlled substance, two counts of assault on law enforcement, obstruction, driving revoked, eluding, fleeing from law enforcement, driving revoked and expired registration. He was turned over to the custody of the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond. A mugshot is not currently available.

Excellent teamwork by the deputies to get this suspect off the streets of Stafford County. Thank you to our partners at Stafford County Fire and Rescue for their assistance at this incident.