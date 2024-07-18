Dumfries Proposes Changes to Town Charter

The Dumfries Town Council seeks to amend the town’s charter, which dates back to 1749, making Dumfries the oldest continuously chartered town in Virginia. The proposed changes were discussed during the council’s July 3 meeting.

According to a town spokeswoman, the amendments, which must be approved by the Virginia General Assembly in Richmond, are primarily administrative and aimed at promoting greater clarity concerning the existing text. One substantive proposal would empower the Mayor to declare a local emergency if neither the director of emergency management nor the town council is available.

The council’s agenda packet for the July 2 meeting did not include supporting documentation to provide residents with more information about the proposed changes.

The proposed charter amendments came after recent criticism of Mayor Derrick Wood. Last month, a fallen tree onto a power line trapped residents of the Prince William Estates neighborhood for 14 hours. During this time, Wood visited the neighborhood before attending a gala at the White House.

“The Town Council, as part of its unwavering commitment to a well-managed government, has pledged to make periodic reviews of the Town’s Charter and ordinances,” the town spokeswoman said. “This ensures that these sources accurately reflect the powers given to the Town by the state and remain transparent and effective for Town residents. This is the Council’s first review of the Town Charter to further its strategic plan goals and provide a clear direction for the changes.”

The town’s state representatives, State Senator Jeremy McPike and Delegate Candi Mundon King were informed of the council’s intent to propose amendments during a legislative meeting on July 9. Each representative may sponsor duplicate bills in their respective legislative bodies.

Vice Mayor Nickerson commented on the proposed changes during the town council meeting, stating that the council had worked on them during a working session and continued to do so towards the end of the meeting. She emphasized the importance of the changes in reflecting the community’s needs and values.

The proposed changes also include:

The Town Clerk will be supervised by the Town Manager while assisting the council with administrative tasks.

A civil penalty of up to $5,000 for civil or criminal misdemeanors will be enforceable.

Nickerson raised the issue of recourse if a council member fails to attend meetings but continues to collect their stipend, which the Town Attorney suggested should be addressed in the Code of Conflict rather than the charter.

Sarah Romero contributed to this report.