Preview: July 16 Prince William Board of Supervisors Meeting

Happy Monday, Prince William County!

Welcome to my series of Board of County Supervisors previews, where I preview each Prince William County Board of Supervisors meeting so you know what’s going on, what to listen for, and how to talk about it later.

This is the last meeting of the summer before the Board goes on recess for the summer. The next meeting will be Sept. 3 at 2 p.m.

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Important links

Key agenda items

Public safety funds for the Solheim Cup

The 19th Solheim Cup, a women’s professional golf team competition that’s expected to bring in $60 million for the region, will be held at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in Gainesville in September, and staff is recommending the Board appropriate $2 million for public safety operations during the tournament.

Staff estimated $2 million of safety support costs across the police and Fire & Rescue departments, Public Safety Communications and the Office of Emergency Management for personnel, equipment and contracted services, in the case of OEM.

$5 million was appropriated earlier this year by the Virginia General Assembly in the state budget to sponsor the event.

“The Virginia Tourism Authority shall use these funds to 1) promote Prince William County and other Virginia Tourism assets during this event and 2) provide grants to Prince William County to address public safety and transportation services required for the domestic and international travelers attending the event,” meeting document states.

Prince William County, if the Board approves, will submit a grant application to the Tourism Authority for $2 million from the $5 million already appropriated. But, the county needs to appropriate and budget $2 million upfront and recoup the money afterward if the application is approved.

Van Buren Road North/Route 234/Cardinal Drive project

Staff is recommending the Board approve the location of the Van Buren Road North extension between Route 234 and Cardinal Drive, which will bring a four-lane divided road with a shared-use path, sidewalk and bridge over Powell’s Creek.

This project has been in talks since 2020 and has been the subject of studies and public hearings, but is now reaching the Board’s desk for approval. If approved, the project will then be sent up the chain to the Federal Highways Administration for their approval and final design plans.

Detention center public lobby renovations

The Adult Detention Center in Manassas — which also serves Prince William County and Manassas Park — is seeking $1.75 million to renovate the public access lobby in its 2000s-era building.

The Central Building Phase I lobby became fully operational in late 2008 and, according to county documents, needs improvements to “enhance overall security measures for the facility, allow for improved security screenings and streamline operational requirements for reception and exit processes.”

This lobby is the only public access point and manages all visitors to the jail, including but not limited to family, friends, attorneys, volunteers, vendor contractors and staff. Inmates who are being released also exit through this lobby.

“The agency must make access available to the public 24/7 for magisterial services performed in the lower level of the building. Therefore, entries and exits must be managed around the clock,” county documents state.

Lobby renovations were initially slated to be part of the 2021 expansion project, but were cut due to funding constraints.

New businesses slated for the county

Several businesses are requesting special use permits across the county. Here are some of the highlights: