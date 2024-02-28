Solheim Cup expected to generate $60 million for region



At the Manassas City Council meeting on February 26, 2024, Penny Lee, president and CEO of the Financial Technology Association and chair of Robert Trent Jones Golf Club, delivered a presentation on the Solheim Cup Overview.

Lee showcased a promotional video highlighting previous editions of the cup, emphasizing its significance as a team women’s golf event between the U.S.A. and Europe teams, each comprising 12 women. Notably, Europe enters the tournament as the defending champions.

Lee disclosed that some participating golfers are expected to compete in the Olympics, with team announcements slated for later this year. The forthcoming event is scheduled at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in Gainesville from September 10-15, 2024. Golfers will be accommodated at the Hilton in Tysons during the tournament while utilizing cottages on the golf club premises between matches.

Anticipating a significant turnout, Lee forecasted attendance figures ranging from 160,000 to 175,000 attendees, surpassing the 140,000 attendees at the 2021 event in Ohio. Live coverage of every match will be broadcast on Golf Channel and NBC, with additional attractions such as a military pavilion and a 9-hole military challenge planned. The official gala will also acknowledge the significance of September 11.

Former presidents have been invited to attend, with expectations of heightened activity in the area during the September 13-15 matches. Lee projected an economic impact exceeding $60 million, aiming to surpass the impressive figures recorded during the 2021 Solheim Cup in Ohio.

Reflecting on the success of past events, Lee expressed hope for exceeding previous numbers, citing the absence of the coronavirus pandemic as a contributing factor. The 2021 Solheim Cup in Ohio attracted attendees from all 50 states, generating over $40 million in economic impact and involving over 2,000 volunteers from 39 states. Lee expects increased visitor engagement, both digitally and physically, compared to the 2023 Spain Solheim Cup.

Caitlyn Meisner documented the Manassas City Council meeting.