What They’re Shooting at Quantico This Week

Marine Corps Base Quantico will conduct various training exercises from July 9 to July 17, 2024.

The base has been providing training services since 1917 and currently supports over 40 federal organizations, the Department of Defense, and multiple regional and local law enforcement agencies.

The training schedule is as follows:

July 9, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Live Fire Demo 50lbs and Below (Frag)

July 10, 8 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Live Fire Demo 50lbs and Below (Frag), .50 Cal

July 11, 8 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Live Fire Demo 50lbs and Below (Frag), .50 Cal

July 12, 5 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Live Fire Demo 50lbs and Below (Frag), Bangalore, Claymores

July 15, 5 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Live Fire Demo 25lbs and Below (Frag), Bangalore, Claymores

July 16, 7 – 11 p.m.

Live Fire 60mm Mortars

July 17, 7 a.m. – July 19, 4 a.m.

Live Fire 60mm Mortars, .50 Cal, Missiles, Rockets

The base advises residents and nearby communities to be aware of the overnight training activities.