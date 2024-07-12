VDOT to hold public meeting for changes to Route 17 and Olde Forge Drive

Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) will host an open meeting to discuss plans for Route 17 Business and Olde Forge Drive. The public hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the VDOT Fredericksburg District Auditorium at 86 Deacon Road. An inclement weather date is set for Aug. 13.

This project goal is to reduce congestion by improving Route 17 Business (Warrenton Road) at the intersections of Olde Forge Drive (Route 1580) and RV Parkway (Route 698).

Plans include upgrading the existing sidewalk and building a 5-foot-wide sidewalk along Route 17 Business from Short Street to Olde Forge Drive. They will also add a traffic signal at the four-way intersection and re-align RV Parkway.

A new Park and Ride commuter lot would be built along Olde Forge Drive near the intersection of Thomas Lane. The proposed lot would include parking for up to 511 vehicles with lighting, bicycle and pedestrian amenities, slugging facilities, bus loops, and a bus shelter.

Route 17 currently has a Park and Ride at 627 Warrenton Road with 1051 spots. An October survey by VDOT found 102 were occupied at 9:17 a.m. on a weekday. VDOT spokesman Alexis Breeden said the new lot at Old Forge will compensate for spaces lost at the existing lot due to the installation of new salt storage facilities.

Visitors can review displays and proposed design plans, discuss questions with VDOT staff, and submit questions and comments. Questions can also be submitted before the open house online, by mail, or by email.