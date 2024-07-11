Fredericksburg Main Street Announces Downtown Movies in the Park Series

Fredericksburg Main Street has announced “Downtown Movies in the Park,” which will take place at Riverfront Park. This community event invites residents and visitors to enjoy movies under the stars with family-friendly films, themed activities, and more.

Starting at 6:30 PM, attendees can engage in activities before the movies begin at 7:00 PM. The series offers a lineup of movies and themed events to enhance the experience.

The event is in partnership with the Fredericksburg Economic Development Authority. Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets or lawn chairs. “We are ecstatic to bring the Downtown Movies in the Park series to our vibrant community,” said Christopher Allen, Executive Director of Fredericksburg Main Street. “It’s a wonderful opportunity for families and friends to come downtown, explore our amazing shops and boutiques, grab a bite to eat together, then head to Riverfront Park to enjoy great movies, and create lasting memories.”

Information about participating vendors and other accompanying activities will be updated online and on the Fredericksburg Main Street Facebook page before each movie.

Summer Movie Lineup:

July 18th: Trolls: Band Together

August 15th: Monsters Inc.

September 19th: Jumanji (Original)

October 19th: Hocus Pocus (Original)

In case of inclement weather, rain dates will be announced on the morning of each scheduled movie night. The park is located at 701 Sophia Street.