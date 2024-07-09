1:40 p.m. Wednesday, July 10 – Police have identified the woman previously pictured with the suspects to be a hospital employee who was not involved in the shooting. Prince William County Police have released a new photo array of the suspects, pictured above.

9:15 a.m. Wednesday, July 10 – Police have arrested three in connection to a double shooting at Manassas Mall. One of them, a 23-year-old man, remains hospitalized. He was injured during an altercation between men outside the mall.

Police are seeking more suspects in the case. We posted the latest update below.

When we posted last night, we learned that an innocent bystander was shot in the upper body after a bullet ricocheted into him. The shooting took place about 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 9, outside the entrance to the mall’s food court.

Malicious Wounding *ARRESTS – On July 9, Prince William County detectives charged three men in connection to the shooting that occurred at Manassas Mall located at 8300 Sudley Rd in Manassas (20109) earlier that day. Two of the men arrested were suspects initially detained by officers following a traffic stop shortly after the shooting had occurred. The third suspect charged was the 23-year-old man who was one of two men injured during the altercation and determined to be in one of the groups involved in the shooting incident. The third suspect remains hospitalized in police custody. Investigators are still seeking the identities of several other suspects. Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information to identify the pictured suspects or can otherwise aid in the investigation is asked to contact police at 703-792-6500. The investigation continues. Arrested on July 9: Daevon RUSSELL, 18, of 9306 Taney Rd in Manassas Joshuah MINAS HERNANDEZ, 18, of 8381 Shady Grove Cir in Manassas Both men above were charged with 2 counts of malicious wounding, 1 count of shooting at an occupied building, 1 count of willfully discharging a firearm in a public place, 1 count of carrying a firearm in a public place, and 1 count of using a firearm in the commission of a felony Court Date: Pending | Bond: Unavailable Charged on July 9: [No photo available] Skyler James AGLEY, 23, of 7600 Gales Ct, #103, in Manassas Charged with 1 count of malicious wounding, 1 count of shooting at an occupied building, 1 count of willfully discharging a firearm in a public place, and 1 count of using a firearm in the commission of a felony Court Date: Pending | Status: Remains Hospitalized

10:17 p.m. Tuesday, July 9 – We’re learning the second man who was shot at Manassas Mall today was an innocent bystander.

Police said the man was shot in his upper body, not lower, as was initially reported by police. We first told you about the victims shortly after gunshots rang out today, Tuesday, July 9, 2024, at about 2 p.m. Both victims suffered injuries that were not life-threatening.

Now, police said they are looking for those involved in the shooting. Detectives don’t yet have descriptions of the suspects and have asked anyone with information to call police.

All gunshots were fired outside the mall, near the food court entrance.

We received this update from Prince William police at 10 p.m.:

Shooting Investigation *SUSPECTS SOUGHT – Prince William County detectives are seeking the identities of several parties in connection to the shooting that occurred at Manassas Mall located at 8300 Sudley Rd in Manassas (20109) on July 9. The investigation revealed two groups met at the mall near the food court where a physical altercation ensued. During the encounter, multiple firearms were brandished by both groups before the altercation exited into the parking lot. Once in the parking lot, outside the mall, shots were exchanged between both groups before the parties dispersed. No shots were fired inside the mall. One of the injured parties from the group, identified as a 23-year-old man, was driven by other associates to an area hospital where police were notified. An uninvolved bystander, identified as a 51-year-old man, was located at the scene and treated at an area hospital for a wound to the upper body (correction from the lower body in an earlier release). Both men are expected to survive. A search of the area by a police K-9, resulted in evidence including multiple firearms being recovered. Additionally, two men were detained nearby following a traffic stop shortly after the shooting. Charges are pending. Multiple resources from Manassas City police, Manassas Park police, the Prince William County Sheriff’s Office, Fairfax County police helicopter, and the Prince William County Department of Fire & Rescue responded to the scene to offer assistance. Detectives are actively seeking the identities of the pictured suspects in connection to this incident. Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information to identify the pictured suspects or can otherwise aid in the investigation is asked to contact police at 703-792-6500. The investigation continues.

More as we have it.