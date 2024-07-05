Independence Day Fireworks in Dumfries

Dumfries will host a fireworks show tomorrow, Saturday, July 6, 2024.

Town of Dumfries Independence Day Fireworks Show

The Town of Dumfries is excited to announce its annual Independence Day fireworks show, which will take place on Saturday, July 6th from 8:00 PM to 10:00 PM at Garrison Park, located at 17749 Main Street. This year’s celebration promises to be a memorable evening for families and friends to gather and celebrate our nation’s independence.

The event will feature a dazzling fireworks display that will light up the sky, providing a breathtaking experience for all attendees. In addition to the fireworks, a variety of food trucks will be on-site offering delicious food and refreshments to enhance the celebration.

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, July 6, 2024

Time: 8:00 PM – 10:00 PM

Location: Garrison Park, 17749 Main Street, Dumfries, VA

Highlights: Fireworks Show, Food Trucks