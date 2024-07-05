10 Displaced, 3 Homes Damaged in Blaze

Updated 4 p.m. — A fire in Dale City broke out at 12:40 p.m. today, Friday, July 5, displacing seven adults and three children.

From Prince William Fire and Rescue:

This afternoon units were dispatched to the 14400 blk of Brentwood Ct. (Dale City) for a caller reporting a townhouse on fire. Crews arrived with fire showing in the front of the home extending into an adjoining unit. All occupants safely evacuated prior to units arriving. Crews were able to quickly extinguish the blaze and confront the extension in the adjoining units. No injuries were reported. A total of 3 homes sustained damaged, displacing 7 adults and 3 children. The Red Cross is assisting those displaced.

The Fire Marshal’s Office has determined the cause of the fire to be the improper disposal of fireworks in a combustible trash receptacle stored Inside a storage shed.

The Fire Marshal’s Office advises spent fireworks should never be discarded in a combustible container without first ensuring they are completely extinguished. All used fireworks should be extinguished by hosing them down or submerging in a bucket of water. Then, If possible, allow them to set for 24 hours before disposing of them in a non-combustible container. Never place spent fireworks in a trash container inside or next to your home or other structure.