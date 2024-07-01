Governor Youngkin signs 18 bills to support Virginians with developmental disabilities

On June 25, 2024, Governor Glenn Youngkin signed 18 bipartisan bills aimed at enhancing support for individuals with developmental disabilities. These laws improve accessibility in education, recreation, law enforcement, and transitional services. The governor also signed a biennium budget allocating $247 million for 3,440 priority one waiver slots, increasing the total under his administration to 4,540 slots.

“I’m pleased this legislative package and our?Right Help, Right Now?plan has instituted life-changing impacts that will benefit Virginia families, this community, and transform our level of care for Virginians with developmental disabilities for decades to come,” said Governor Youngkin.

Secretary of Health and Human Resources John Littel said the bills will provide comprehensive support for individuals with developmental disabilities and set “the groundwork for a more inclusive and supportive future. Our goal is to ensure that every Virginian has the opportunity to live a fulfilling and independent life.”

Division Manager Jacqueline Jackson Turner from Prince William County Community Services expressed excitement for “the many people on the Developmental Disability (DD) Waiver waiting list in the priority one category who will benefit from the budgeted waiver slots over the biennium. As a result, they and their families will have access to much-needed support and assistance.” Her office is still determining the criteria and needs to handle the waiver process, which may impact their staffing levels.

The governor’s office provided a complete list of the bills signed on June 25, 2024.

Kelly Sienkowski is a freelance reporter for Potomac Local News. If you’re not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now!