City Hall Renovations Complete, Costs Higher Than Anticipated

Manassas City Hall has reopened after significant renovations.

The building, which had remained unchanged since 1987, now features upgraded windows, an HVAC system, plumbing, an elevator, and reconfigured office space. The renovation project, initiated in 2014, cost $15.9 million and included a new roof and generator installed in 2021.

The final cost is more than 60% higher than the city anticipated when work began.

The renovations aim to improve service navigation for residents, create better public meeting and conference spaces, reorganize department office spaces, provide more space for public art displays, enhance energy efficiency, and update the exterior façade.

The city wrote in its regular resident newsletter that the updates address long-term challenges with state-of-the-art mechanical, electrical, and data systems.

The reopening of City Hall marks the closure of the Customer Service Center on Godwin Drive as city officials evaluate future needs. The new layout will facilitate easier business transactions for residents and provide a much-needed community conference room.

In 2022, city leaders were caught flatfooted by rising renovation costs at Manassas City Hall and decided to vacate the building before finalizing the renovation budget. Due to rising construction and labor costs, the cost had increased to $12.2 million from the initially estimated $8.5 million.

At the time, the city’s public works director, Scott Horan, explained to the council that delays in architectural plans and changes to designs contributed to the project’s extended timeline and cost increase. The city had moved staff out of City Hall into other offices in January of that year but waited until July to solicit contractor bids.