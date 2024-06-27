125-Unit Housing Project Presented to Dumfries Town Council

Go to Friday Power Lunch: Spheres of Influence: From the Biosphere to the Manosphere

Friday Power Lunch: Spheres of Influence: From the Biosphere to the Manosphere April 10, 2026 12:00 pm -1:00 pm Friday Power Lunch: How grassroots action stopped MAGA redistricting in Indiana—and why Virginia’s YES vote matters now. With Rep. James Walkinshaw, Amy Courtney (MADVoters), and strategist Mary Noone Read More