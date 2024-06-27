Prince William 125-Unit Housing Project Presented to Dumfries Town Council By Sarah Romero Published June 27, 2024 at 2:14PM | Updated June 27, 2024 at 2:38PM A rendering included in the Dumfries Town Coucnil meeting agenda. This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author Sarah Romero View all posts #Dumfries #Economic Development #Locals Only