Stafford Begins Search for New Schools Superintendent — Again

The Stafford County School Board unanimously approved JG Consulting to search for a new Superintendent of Stafford County schools during its meeting on June 25. The firm will begin the search process later this week, pending execution of the $40,000 contract.

The School Board and JG Consulting will schedule community meetings for the community to provide input regarding the qualities required of the next superintendent. Dates will be announced later this summer.

“Selection of the best Superintendent candidate for their school division is the most important decision a School Board makes,” said Maureen Siegmund, Chair of Stafford County School Board. “We will rely heavily on the information gleaned from our upcoming community engagement sessions while calling on our vision for the future of Stafford Schools to select the next leader of Stafford Schools.”

Following the announcement of Superintendent Dr. Thomas W. Taylor’s departure from Stafford County Schools (SCPS), the School Board held a Special Called Meeting on June 18. After a closed session, the School Board unanimously appointed Chris R. Fulmer as the Acting Superintendent.

Stafford County Public Schools (SCPS) has announced the departure of Superintendent Dr. Thomas W. Taylor, who has led SCPS since November 2021. Dr. Taylor will begin serving as Superintendent of Montgomery County Public Schools effective this fall. In a county-wide email, Dr. Taylor lauded accomplishments made in the schools but also noted the county has dropped from 111 to 117 in state rankings for school funding.

During his tenure, Dr. Taylor implemented several measures to improve educational outcomes, including the introduction of staffing standards and a streamlined budget focused on efficiency. SCPS saw an over 20% increase in average staff wages and advancements in diversity and gender equity in leadership positions that exceed national and state averages. Dr. Taylor also oversaw the construction of three new schools and renovating Edward E. Drew Middle School to accommodate the county’s growth.

Taylor was the system’s 4th superintendent in 12 years.