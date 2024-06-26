New Farm Use Tag Requirement for Virginia Vehicles Takes Effect July 1, 2024

The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS), Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV), and Virginia State Police (VSP) urge farmers to ensure their farm-use vehicles comply with a new law effective July 1, 2024. The law mandates unregistered farm-use vehicles display a DMV-issued permanent farm-use placard on the front and back of panel trucks, pickup trucks, and sport utility vehicles with a gross vehicle weight rating under 7,500 pounds.

Unofficial tags will be unacceptable starting July 1, 2024. “As farm vehicles are key to agricultural productivity, it is important that Virginia farmers can continue to use them in their operations while preventing farm use tags from being used on other vehicles inappropriately,” said VDACS Commissioner Joseph Guthrie. “We hope those who have not already done so will apply for their DMV-issued permanent farm use tag today.” A first violation is punishable by a fine of not more than $250, a second or subsequent violation shall constitute a traffic infraction punishable by a fine of $250.

Applications and a $15 fee must be submitted at DMV Select or full-service locations. Information about the farm location, size, and commodities, along with signed statements of exempt use and insurance, is required. Placards are non-transferable and must be returned within 30 days if the vehicle is sold or no longer used for exempt purposes.

The law, passed in 2023, included a one-year grace period. Detailed information is available online.