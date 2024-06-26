Fox News to Broadcast Live from Juke Box Diner in Manassas

Updated June 27: The Fox News Channel will broadcast live from the Juke Box Diner in Manassas on Friday, June 28, 2024, at 6 a.m. 5 o’clock in the morning Gov. Glenn Youngkin will join the broadcast, according to the Manassas GOP.

President Donald Trump will hold a campaign rally in Chesapeake, about 200 miles away, at 3 p.m. on the same day. Youngkin, a potential vice presidential candidate, is expected to join Trump at the rally.

Last year, on July 5, 2024, Youngkin appeared on Fox and Friends at the same diner. During his appearance, he discussed education and hiring more police officers. In an interview with Potomac Local News, Youngkin emphasized the need for departments to support their officers, highlighting a partnership with Petersburg that has reduced police vacancies.

Crime is a significant issue in the upcoming November 7 General Election, with violent crime in Prince William County up 70% since 2019. Youngkin stressed the need for prosecutors to take action, noting a decline in monthly direct criminal indictments under Commonwealth Attorney Amy Ashworth. Ashworth faces Republican challenger Matt Lowery in the upcoming election.

During last year’s broadcast, diners were asked whether Youngkin should run for president. Both diners interviewed said he should focus on governing Virginia. Youngkin has been governor since 2022.

The Juke Box Diner at 8637 Sudley Road features classic 1950s decor and serves breakfast all day. Owner Joe Attyah said the Fox News Channel approached him to broadcast from his restaurant, viewing it as an opportunity to promote his business.

Republican candidates Ian Lovejoy and John Stirrup attended last year’s event, with Youngkin encouraging them to focus on public safety issues. The Manassas City Government did not have representatives present at the breakfast.

The diner remains a local landmark, drawing attention from media and political figures alike.