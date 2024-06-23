Fairfax County Schools investigate Hayfield Hawks football coach

“[Daryl] Overton, known for his success at Freedom High School in Prince William County, had announced on Feb. 13 that he would take over the football program at Hayfield. Overton said he would be working daily as a security guard at Hayfield.

He arrived at Hayfield amid high expectations but has quickly become a center of controversy, according to sources, including demands for a “donation” from a “Team Mom/Manager” who said she had worked for six years with Overton at Freedom High School. Later, Overton promoted a fundraiser on [an] online platform that raised an estimated $29,630. The Fairfax County Times interviewed numerous sources for this story, and they asked to remain anonymous, afraid of retaliation against them or their children.”, reports Fairfax County Times.