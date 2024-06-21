One Person Killed in Crash on Interstate 66 Near Gainesville



An accident on Interstate 66 near Gainesville resulted in the death of one person this afternoon. At 2:16 p.m., Virginia State Police troopers were dispatched to the collision scene on the westbound lanes at Exit 47, Prince William Parkway.

The crash involved a disabled vehicle that had stopped on the highway. According to initial reports, the stationary vehicle was struck by a second car traveling westbound. The force of the collision led to at least one fatality.

Emergency responders arrived promptly, and the scene was secured for an investigation and clean-up. The identity of the deceased has not yet been released, pending notification of next of kin.

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