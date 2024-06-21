Prince William

One Person Killed in Crash on Interstate 66 Near Gainesville

By Uriah Kiser


An accident on Interstate 66 near Gainesville resulted in the death of one person this afternoon. At 2:16 p.m., Virginia State Police troopers were dispatched to the collision scene on the westbound lanes at Exit 47, Prince William Parkway.

The crash involved a disabled vehicle that had stopped on the highway. According to initial reports, the stationary vehicle was struck by a second car traveling westbound. The force of the collision led to at least one fatality.

Emergency responders arrived promptly, and the scene was secured for an investigation and clean-up. The identity of the deceased has not yet been released, pending notification of next of kin.

More as we have it.

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  • I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now!

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