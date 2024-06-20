Prince William Prince William Supervisors Weigh Business Tax Expansion Amid Concerns By Alan Gloss Published June 20, 2024 at 1:12PM Prince William County's finance director, Michelle Attreed, presented options for a new tax to the county board of Supervisors. [Photo by Alan Gloss] This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author Alan Gloss Alan Gloss is a freelance reporter for Potomac Local News. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now! View all posts #BPOL #Locals Only #Meals Tax #Prince William Board of County Supervisors #Taxes