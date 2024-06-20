Prince William

Prince William Supervisors Weigh Business Tax Expansion Amid Concerns

By Alan Gloss
Prince William County's finance director, Michelle Attreed, presented options for a new tax to the county board of Supervisors. [Photo by Alan Gloss]

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