17-year-old Shot and Killed in Woodbridge

A 17-year-old was fatally shot at Misty Ridge Apartments in Woodbridge on June 18, with the suspect fleeing the scene on foot. Police are actively investigating the incident, which appears not to be random, and are seeking information from the public to assist in the investigation.

Homicide Investigation – On June 18 at 12:44AM, officers responded to the Misty Ridge Apartments located in the 15000 block of Lost Canyon Ct in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate a shooting. Responding officers located a 17-year-old male juvenile in an outdoor stairwell suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers provided aid to the juvenile who was transported to an area hospital where he later died. The investigation revealed the suspect had fled on foot after the shooting. A police K-9 and Fairfax County police helicopter searched the area for the suspect who was not located. An apartment in the complex was also struck during the encounter. No other injuries or property damage were reported. Detectives are actively investigating the incident to determine what led up to the shooting and are seeking to speak with anyone who has information to assist in the investigation. Preliminarily, this incident does not appear to be random. Due to the age of the deceased, their identity will not be disclosed by law enforcement at this time. More information will be released as it becomes available. The investigation continues. Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Prince William County police at 703-792-6500 or submit a tip online at pwcva.gov/policetip.